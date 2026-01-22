Scottie Barnes sparks Raptors comeback to beat Kings

Barnes shot 8 of 17, adding eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals, marking his season-high fifth consecutive game with 22 or more points, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Brandon Ingram also scored 23 points for the Raptors, who outscored Sacramento 43–21 in the third quarter and won in Sacramento for the first time since Jan. 25, 2023. Sandro Mamukelashvili contributed 22 points and nine rebounds, while Immanuel Quickley added 18 points.

After a strong 18-point victory over the Golden State Warriors the day before, Toronto’s offense faced sporadic success against the Kings. The Raptors blew a nine-point lead in the first quarter and trailed by nine at halftime before Barnes heated up, making five of six shots in the third to help Toronto regain control.

For Sacramento, Russell Westbrook scored 23 points, Zach LaVine had 19 points and five assists, and Malik Monk added 17. The Kings have lost three straight games following a season-high four-game winning streak. Sacramento played without Domantas Sabonis, who was rested after returning from a 27-game absence due to a left knee injury.

Sacramento initially trailed by nine early in the first quarter before rallying to a 30–26 lead on Monk’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Dennis Schroder scored seven points in the second quarter as the Kings extended their lead to 61–52.

