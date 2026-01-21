Quickley scores 40 as Raptors rout Warriors 145-127

Quickley shot 11 of 13 and made all 11 free throws, while Scottie Barnes added 26 points and 11 assists in Toronto’s highest-scoring game of the season and Golden State’s worst defensive showing, News.Az reports, citing AP.

For the Warriors, Buddy Hield scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, making all his deep attempts. Stephen Curry had 16 points, and Draymond Green contributed six points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Hield’s 3-pointer with 5:02 left cut Toronto’s lead to nine, but Brandon Ingram immediately responded with a deep shot. With Butler sidelined, coach Steve Kerr turned to Jonathan Kuminga for the first time in 17 games. The forward scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting with five rebounds in 21 minutes. Kuminga, who has requested a trade, now faces uncertainty about his status before the February 5 deadline.

Curry missed his first five 3-point attempts before making one with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. Golden State fell behind 70-50 at halftime, shooting just 39.6% overall and 6-for-23 from beyond the arc. Ingram added 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and Toronto’s 70 first-half points tied the most surrendered by a Warriors opponent this season.

The loss snapped Golden State’s four-game winning streak and marked just their fifth defeat in the last 17 games. The Warriors committed 18 turnovers, leading to 34 Raptors points.

