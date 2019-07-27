Yandex metrika counter

Search and rescue operations for the crashed military aircraft are being continued

The necessary steps are being taken in the Operation Headquarters established in relation to the crash of a military aircraft with the participation of the representatives of the Ministry of Defense and relevant government agencies and services, APA reports citing press service of the Azerbaijani MOD.

