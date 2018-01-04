Search for the missing mountaineers continued today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search for the mountaineers who disappeared on the territory of the Guba region continued on January 4, APA reports.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), groups of professional rescuers of the MES (with special equipment, rescue equipment and communication facilities), employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, as well as a group of volunteers are involved in the search operation. Specially trained dogs are also involved in the search,

Rescue and search operation is carried out in a high-altitude massif, in difficult meteorological conditions. In the search area, due to heavy snowfall, the danger of avalanches increased. Currently, the height of the snow cover there is 1-1.5 m, in avalanches - 8-12 m. Given these nuances, attracting heavy equipment into the search area can further exacerbate the situation. Under the circumstances, the conduct of rescue-search and other urgent measures has become even more complicated.

The Ministry of Emergencies once again notes with regret that despite the complexity of operational conditions and the sensitivity of the issue, some sites and users of social networks continue to disseminate misinformation about the activities of state structures involved in search and rescue operations.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urged the media, representatives of the public and users of social networks not to disseminate unreliable and unverified information about the work of the MES, but to follow the official communications of the ministry (fhn.gov.az).

News.Az

News.Az