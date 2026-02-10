FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother - PHOTO
The FBI have released images of a masked person in the hunt for news anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother.
Savannah Guthrie said on Monday that her family believes their mother is still alive and issued a new appeal to anyone with information.
Nancy Guthrie disappeared in the middle of night from her Tucson, Arizona, home and was last seen on 31 January. Authorities believe she was taken against her will.
"As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on X.
Source: BBC
He said authorities had been working to recover images from the home surveillance system that "may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices".
Officials also released two short videos showing the person approach the front door of Nancy Guthrie's home, then check camera before moving away, picking up some vegetation from the ground and using it to cover the camera lens.
Savannah Guthrie shared the new video on Instagram. "Someone out there recognises this person," she said on Tuesday. "We believe she is still out there. Bring her home."
This marks the first major breakthrough in a case that has gripped the country for more than a week.
On Monday, police were still saying they had yet to identify any suspects or vehicles connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the same day Savannah Guthrie issued a new video appeal to anyone with information.
"We believe our mum is still out there," she said in a video posted to her Instagram account. "We need your help."
She renewed that appeal on Tuesday, reposting the surveillance images on her Instagram with the message: "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."
The FBI is offering a $50,000 (£36,000) reward for any information.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump has reviewed the footage. She said he encouraged people with any information to contact authorities.
"The prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time. We hope this person is found soon and her mother is brought home safely," she said.
Last week, Pima County officials said that home's doorbell camera was disconnected at 01:47 local time and the camera's software registered motion a short time after, at 02:12.
At 02:28, the app on her pacemaker, an implanted cardiac device, disconnected from her phone.
Police also said they had found blood on Nancy Guthrie's porch and analyses confirmed it was hers.
Authorities have said say there are taking an email with a ransom note sent to US media outlets stating a Monday deadline seriously, the BBC's US partner CBS News reported.
A previous apparent deadline for ransom, which was demanded in Bitcoin, passed on 5 February.
It was one of three reported ransom notes sent in the case. Officials made one arrest last week in relation to a hoax ransom note.
The family has indicated that they would be willing to pay for their mother's safe return.
By Faig Mahmudov