The Seattle Sounders have unveiled a strong Starting XI as they gear up to face reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul tonight in a high-stakes Leagues Cup showdown at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT).

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer makes two adjustments to his lineup, bringing in Ryan Kent and Nouhou in place of Reed Baker-Whiting and Pedro de la Vega. The match marks the third meeting between the two sides this year, following their Round of 16 battle in the 2025 Champions Cup, where Cruz Azul advanced with a 4-1 aggregate win before claiming the title, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Seattle enters the match on the back of signing promising midfielder Snyder Brunell, a former academy standout who recently joined from Tacoma Defiance as a Homegrown Player.

