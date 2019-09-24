Sec-Gen: OIC always condemned Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry disseminated a statement made by Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen at the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept. 24.

"Ladies and gentlemen, first of all, I express my gratitude to you for participating in this OIC meeting on the issue of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan,” Al-Othaimeen said. “This is an opportunity for the OIC to once again demonstrate its solidarity and sustainable support for Azerbaijan, as well as contribute to the peaceful settlement of this crisis.”

“The OIC has been following this crisis since 1992,” the statement said. “The organization has always condemned Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, considered the occupation of a great part of the Azerbaijani territories as illegal and expressed its protest on many platforms.”

“Once again expressing their interest in this issue, the OIC member-states called for the implementation of the UN Security Council’s corresponding resolutions and the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the statement said.

“The OIC supports Azerbaijan’s all efforts to inform the international community of Armenia’s regular violations of the ceasefire on the contact line, as well as the periodic publication of detailed reports on these violations by Azerbaijan,” Al-Othaimeen said.

“The OIC General Secretariat is concerned about the suffering of more than one million refugees and internally displaced people in Azerbaijan,” the statement said. “The OIC Secretariat called on member-states and their corresponding bodies to render the necessary material and humanitarian assistance to victims in Azerbaijan.”

“The OIC, which has always called for the just and peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, encourages all efforts and initiatives in this sphere,” the statement said.

“I hope that today's discussions will create the conditions for reaching consensus on the collective and individual efforts of the OIC member-states to force Armenia to respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories,” the statement said. “Thank you for your constant support in this issue.”

News.Az

News.Az