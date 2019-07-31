Yandex metrika counter

Second batch of S-400 supplies to Turkey may begin in 2020 — defense official

  • Region
  • Share
Second batch of S-400 supplies to Turkey may begin in 2020 — defense official

Ankara expects that the second batch of Russia’s S-400 missile systems supplies to Turkey will begin in 2020, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate,

"The second batch of S-400 supplies may begin next year. Control over the systems will be carried out by Turkey," he said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      