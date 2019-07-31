Second batch of S-400 supplies to Turkey may begin in 2020 — defense official
Ankara expects that the second batch of Russia’s S-400 missile systems supplies to Turkey will begin in 2020, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate,
"The second batch of S-400 supplies may begin next year. Control over the systems will be carried out by Turkey," he said.
