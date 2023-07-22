Second day of Global Media Forum kicks off in Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second day of the Global Media Forum themed "New Media in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution" has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Shusha, News.az reports.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

Among the participants are 60 leaders and representatives of local media.

The forum aims to discuss global issues in media and information-communication spheres. Prominent and influential leaders from the world's renowned media, along with experts, will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital era, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, and the establishment of sustainable business models in the media industry. The discussions will also cover consumer trends in new media, media literacy, methods to combat disinformation and fake news, journalist safety, and other topics.

During the forum, an initiative for creating the media platform of the Non-Aligned Movement will also be proposed.

The city of Shusha, which has hosted numerous international events, is gathering leaders of leading global media, journalistic organizations, influential experts in the information-communication sphere, and renowned journalists for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan.

