Second global AI summit secures safety commitments from companies

Sixteen companies at the forefront of developing Artificial Intelligence pledged on Tuesday at a global meeting to develop the technology safely at a time when regulators are scrambling to keep up with rapid innovation and emerging risks, News.az reports citing Reuters.



The companies included U.S. leaders Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab, Meta (META.O), opens new tab, Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab and OpenAI, as well as firms from China, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.They were backed by a broader declaration from the Group of Seven (G7) major economies, the EU, Singapore, Australia and South Korea at a virtual meeting hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.South Korea's presidential office said nations had agreed to prioritise AI safety, innovation and inclusivity."We must ensure the safety of AI to ... protect the wellbeing and democracy of our society," Yoon said, noting concerns over risks such as deepfake.Participants noted the importance of interoperability between governance frameworks, plans for a network of safety institutes, and engagement with international bodies to build on agreement, opens new tab at a first meeting to better address risks.Companies also committing to safety included Zhipu.ai, - backed by China's Alibaba (9988.HK), opens new tab, Tencent (0700.HK), opens new tab, Meituan (3690.HK), opens new tab and Xiaomi (1810.HK), opens new tab - UAE's Technology Innovation Institute, Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab, IBM (IBM.N), opens new tab and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), opens new tab.They committed to publishing safety frameworks for measuring risks, to avoid models where risks could not be sufficiently mitigated, and to ensure governance and transparency."It's vital to get international agreement on the 'red lines' where AI development would become unacceptably dangerous to public safety," said Beth Barnes, founder of METR, a group promoting AI model safety, in response to the declaration.

