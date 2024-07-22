Second Global Media Forum concluded in Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation” wrapped up Monday in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha.

The last panel session featured the topic on “Climate action and media”.Addressing the session, moderated by Ansis Bogustovs, the host of "Riga TV24" and "Radio Latvia", Nigar Arpadarai, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, noted that the COP incorporates not only an intergovernmental dialogue, but also the whole society. She emphasized that Azerbaijan seeks to take an inclusive approach in the fight against climate change.The other speakers included John Roberts, Energy Security Specialist of UK’s Methinks Ltd, Holger Friedrich, Managing Director of the "Berliner Zeitung" newspaper, Francis Martin Kane, Editor-at- Large of the Arabian Gulf Business Insight news portal.The panel session saw discussions around topics such as the role of the media in the climate movement, the preparation for the effective information mechanisms for a green world, as well as the importance of the media in creating a public agenda to combat climate change and its impacts.The Forum, which brought together by more than 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, 3 international organizations and 82 media entities, provided a platform for joint discussions and action for the participants.

