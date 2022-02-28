Second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks to be held on Polish-Belarus border

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The first round of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations ended, the negotiations lasted about six hours, the parties agreed on the next round of negotiations," said Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of the Ukrainian presidential administration, News.Az reports citing UNIAN.

According to him, "the parties have identified a number of priority topics on which certain decisions have been outlined".

"Participants in the talks are returning to the capitals of their countries to discuss the results of the talks," he added.

The representative of the Russian delegation at the talks, Vladimir Medinsky, in a statement to TASS noted that the next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarus border. There is a corresponding agreement.

"Negotiations with the Ukrainian side have just ended, which lasted about 5 hours. During this time, we went through all the items on the agenda in detail, found some points on which we can predict common positions. And, most importantly, we agreed to continue the negotiation process," the Russian politician said.

News.Az