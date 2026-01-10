Selen Gorguzel among four celebrities detained in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities detained four people, including actress and singer Selen Görgüzel, as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug and prostitution-related allegations.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched the operation, which led gendarmerie teams to raid a hotel in the Bebek neighborhood of Beşiktaş late Thursday. Search dogs were deployed during the operation, and teams later left the scene after conducting inspections, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

Those taken into custody were identified as Selen Görgüzel, Ceren Alper, Ayşe Sağlam and Nilüfer Batur Tokgöz. Görgüzel, who previously participated in the reality show Survivor, had recently returned to Turkiye.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

News.Az