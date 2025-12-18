Aleyna Tilki, Danla Bilic among celebrities detained in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities have detained several well-known public figures, including pop singer Aleyna Tilki, social media influencer Danla Bilic, and actress İrem Sak, as part of a drug-related investigation in Istanbul.

The operation was carried out under an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office after authorities cited “reasonable suspicion” that certain public figures were using narcotics or stimulant substances, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

Early on December 18, gendarmerie units conducted coordinated searches at seven locations across multiple districts, including Sarıyer, Eyüp, Şişli, Üsküdar, Bakırköy, and Esenyurt. Seven suspects were targeted in total.

During the searches, approximately five grams of cannabis and a cannabis grinder were found at the residence of suspect Mümine Senna Yıldız, according to official statements.

İrem Sak, Danla Bilic, Mümine Senna Yıldız, and Aleyna Tilki were taken into custody following the operation. Authorities said that Melisa Döngel, Yusuf Güney, and Cihan Şensözlü were not found at their registered addresses.

The investigation is ongoing under Article 191 of the Turkish Penal Code, which covers the purchase, possession, or use of drugs or stimulants for personal use. Officials have not yet released further details regarding potential charges or court proceedings.

News.Az