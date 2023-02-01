Yandex metrika counter

Sending tanks to Ukraine is not a solution, but a risk - Erdogan

"I often have telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, if necessary," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with TRT TV channel, News.az reports.

The Turkish leader also commented on the issue of sending tanks to Ukraine.

He noted that sending tanks to Ukraine is not a solution: "I can't say that sending tanks is a solution, because it is risky and more in favor of arms dealers."


