Senior Iranian military officials killed in joint strikes

According to a source close to Iran’s political establishment, several senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and political officials were killed in recent U.S. and Israeli military strikes.

The reported deaths represent one of the clearest indications so far that the joint strikes targeted senior leadership structures connected to Iran’s military and political apparatus, suggesting operations aimed at degrading command-level capabilities rather than focusing solely on infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Stewart reported that an Iranian source familiar with the country’s leadership confirmed that “several senior Revolutionary Guards commanders and political officials” were killed in the attacks. The report did not specify the identities of those killed or provide exact locations where the strikes occurred.

News.Az