Senior official of Armenia Defense Ministry mentioned in another scandal

The name of the high-ranking official of the Armenian Defense Ministry is being mentioned in another scandal these days.

A shocking news came about the senior official of Armenia Defense Ministry, Norayr Yolchyan, who spent $3.5 million for the apartment in the center of Yerevan, and even an additional $ 60,000 for the elevator.

The Armenia Defense Ministry, being afraid of the growth of the criminalization, was forced to make a statement immediately. In an interview with Panorama.am, the spokesperson Arsrun Ovannisyan called it a "slander" and alleged that he had been talking with Norayr Yolchyan and the chief of staff was interested in the possibility of solving the issue by judicial means.

It should be noted that Colonel Norayr Yolchyan, who has been appointed as head of the front-line division of the Armenian Defense Ministry since 2013 and is well-known for his close relations with S. Sargsyan, has been subjected to various scandals and has been on the agenda of the press for the corruption in the Armenian army.

