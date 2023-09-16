Separatism unacceptable, intolerable in modern world striving for peace and sustainable development, says Azerbaijani Speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The international comCubamunity ought to raise its voice against aggressive separatism and condemn such illegal acts sternly. Separatism is unacceptable, intolerable in the modern world striving for peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” said Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova as she addressed the G77+China Summit in Havana, Cuba, highlighting Armenia’s efforts aimed to aggravate the situation in the region, News.az reports.

“Azerbaijan initiated normalization and a peace treaty with Armenia based on international law standards and principles. This is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region. However, Armenia continues breaking earlier arrangements and undermining the negotiations despite Azerbaijan’s sincere approach and commitment to this process. Armenia continues military and political provocations against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and supports separatism in the territories of Azerbaijan by any means possible. The recent so-called “presidential elections” of the illegal formation in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region came as another blatant violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the speaker noted.

“Sustainable development is unobtainable without peace and security today. Azerbaijan has launched the large-scale restoration of its formerly occupied lands following their liberation from the three-decades-long occupation in 2020. It is now one of the key development priorities of Azerbaijan. The country is facing a rather serious task to tackle, not least of building eight towns and hundreds of villages from scratch given the devastation that the occupation left behind. None the less, Azerbaijan is making great steps forward, the former IDPs are returning to their homeland after only a relatively short period of time since those lands were liberated,” Sahiba Gafarova emphasized.

News.Az