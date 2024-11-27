Serbia ends 35-year ban on nuclear power

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 27, Serbia lifted its 35-year moratorium on nuclear energy, marking a major shift in its energy strategy to meet rising demand and align with European Union standards, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Serbia’s move to embrace nuclear power comes amid a broader push to decarbonise its energy sector. The country has committed to reducing its reliance on coal, which currently dominates its energy mix. However, the transition to renewables alone is unlikely to meet the country’s growing energy needs. Nuclear energy is viewed as a complementary solution that provides reliable, low-emission power.The November 27 decision overturns the Law on the Prohibition of the Construction of Nuclear Power Plants, which has been in place since the 1980s, a legacy of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.The amendments to the Law on Energy, passed by the Serbian parliament, introduce several measures to modernise the country’s energy framework. These include the introduction of licenses for electricity storage, streamlined regulations for self-generated electricity and steps to integrate Serbia’s electricity markets with regional and EU markets.The changes are designed to enhance energy security, support the transition to cleaner energy sources, and bolster the country’s regulatory alignment with EU standards.The decision to explore nuclear energy has been under consideration since April, when Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding with France’s EDF, a global leader in nuclear and renewable electricity production. The agreement signalled the start of cooperation on a peaceful nuclear energy programme.By June, the government had confirmed that preparations were underway for a nuclear energy programme, with Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Dedovic Handanovic highlighting its role in ensuring energy independence. “We must adapt to modern energy trends and ensure a resilient supply for future generations,” she stated.While the repeal of the nuclear ban will be been welcomed by industry experts and international partners, it is likely to face scrutiny from environmental groups and segments of the public concerned about nuclear safety and waste management. The government has pledged to conduct robust feasibility studies and adhere to international standards as it progresses with its nuclear energy plans.

News.Az