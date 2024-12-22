Serbian Deputy Prime Minister: Belgrade will never join western sanctions against Russia
ormer Director of the Serbian Security and Intelligence Agency (BIA), Aleksandar Vulin. Photo from archive.
Serbia will never join Western sanctions against Russia, despite external pressure.Deputy Prime Minister of the Balkan republic Aleksandar Vulin stated this in an interview with the Chinese television channel CGTN, News.Az reports.
"There is always pressure on Serbia from the West, they ask us to impose sanctions against Russia, stop Chinese investments, and also adhere to everything that the European Union and the United States do, but we are an independent state. We will never impose any sanctions against Russia," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
He added that he was "not optimistic about a change in US policy towards Serbia" after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.