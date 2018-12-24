Serbian President phones Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 24, Serbian President Alexander Vucic has phoned President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Oxu.Az reports citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Serbian President congratulated the head of state on his birthday, wished him robust health and success in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed appreciation for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state noted the successful development of strategic partnerships between our countries and expressed confidence that cooperation will further expand in the coming years.

News.Az

News.Az