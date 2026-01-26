Sergio Ramos nears deal to buy Sevilla FC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sergio Ramos is reportedly closing in on becoming the new owner of Sevilla FC after reaching a preliminary agreement with the club’s main shareholder group.

The former Sevilla captain has submitted a formal purchase offer together with his business partner Martín Ink, a leading figure within the investment group Five Eleven Capital. Following the agreement in principle, an exclusivity period has been granted, allowing Ramos and his team to examine the club’s financial records before finalizing a definitive takeover deal, News.Az reports, citing Carrusel Deportivo.

Sources describe the move as a serious and advanced proposal rather than speculative interest. A due diligence process is now underway, after which negotiations are expected to continue toward completing the acquisition. The reported value of the offer stands at around €450 million.

If confirmed, the deal would mark a historic return for Ramos, who began his professional career at Sevilla between 2003 and 2005 before rising to global prominence at Real Madrid and later PSG. He returned to Sevilla for the 2023/24 season, strengthening his personal connection to the club.

Earlier this month, Ramos met with club representatives and shareholders to present his long-term vision for Sevilla. The meeting reportedly lasted more than two hours and was received positively, laying the groundwork for the current preliminary agreement.

Sevilla has faced institutional instability and inconsistent sporting performances in recent seasons, creating uncertainty around the club’s leadership. Ramos’ potential takeover could lead to major changes at board level, with current president Del Nido Jr.’s position reportedly under pressure.

Final confirmation of the deal is still pending, but negotiations are said to be progressing steadily.

