Series of earthquakes shake Southern Guatemala, prompt evacuations

A series of earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Tuesday afternoon, leading authorities to urge evacuations amid fears of further aftershocks.

The strongest quake, measuring 5.2 in magnitude, hit about 60 km from Guatemala City, according to the country’s seismological institute, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Several aftershocks followed, ranging from 3.9 to 5.6 in magnitude.

Local media reported visible damage to some buildings, though there were no immediate reports of major collapses or injuries. The national disaster agency advised residents to leave both public and private buildings as a precaution. Emergency services remain on alert.

