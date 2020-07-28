Yandex metrika counter

Servicemen of Turkish Armed Forces arrive in Nakhchivan (VIDEO)

A group of servicemen and aviation equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces, involved the joint Azerbaijan-Turkey live fire large-scale tactical and flight-tactical exercises, arrived in Nakhchivan.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey were performed during the solemn welcoming ceremony held at a military airfield of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.  

Military transport and combat helicopters, delivered by cargo planes, are being prepared for the live-fire flight-tactical exercises.


