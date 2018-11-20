Serzh Sargsyan applies for 'presidential' pension - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ex-Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan applied recently to the social security service for pension.

The service has quickly carried out all formalities, and Sargsyan has already started receiving his pension, ArmDaily.am reports referring to its own sources.

According to the media resource, two other former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Levon Ter-Petrosyan receive their pensions as well, which amounts to AMD 924,000 (around $1,900) and makes up 70% of the salary of the president-in-office.

News.Az

News.Az