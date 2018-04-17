Yandex metrika counter

Serzh Sargsyan elected Armenia’s PM despite ongoing protests

Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan has been elected a Prime Minister with 77 votes for and 17 against.

Armenia changed its form of government and handed more powers to the prime minister.

Serzh Sargsyan was nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia and ARF Dashnakustyun despite the ongoing protests.

