Sesame brings Iran, Israel together

Sesame – Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East, a project which has brought Iran and Israel together, was unveiled on M

Two representatives from Iran were present in unveiling ceremony of the project’s first phase, Vahid Ahmadi, deputy minister of science, research and technology, said, ISNA news agency reported.

Iran, Jordan, Israel, Turkey, Palestine and Pakistan were the founders of the Sesame, and Bahrain, Egypt and Cyprus joined it later. Switzerland, France, Greece, Italy, Kuwait, Germany, Japan, Sweden, Russia, Portugal, the UK and the US are observer members.

Researchers from the aforementioned countries, including Iranians and Israelis have worked on the project together.

At one point, Iran was unable to pay its share because of international sanctions on banking system, however Ahmadi told ISNA that Tehran has so far settled some part of its debt.

He added that Tehran will continue cooperation with the Sesame project.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Jordanian, Cypriot, Egyptian, Iranian, Israeli, Pakistani, Palestinian and Turkish delegations, and by the heads of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, UNESCO and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

BBC quoted Mahmoud Tabrizchi, a senior Iranian scientist, who contributes to the project, as saying that science is different from politics.

Tabrizchi described Sesame as the greatest event in science in the Middle East.

There are some 60 synchrotrons in use around the world, but Sesame will be the first in the Middle East.

