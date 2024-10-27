Set photos reveal Nicolas Cage’s first look in the Spider-Man Noir costume - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first look at Nicolas Cage’s character in the Spider-Noir series has been revealed. As Sony expands its Spider-Man Universe, which recently released Venom: The Last Dance and will bring Kraven the Hunter to theaters in December, the studio is also working on live-action series for Prime Video.

Leading the cast of Spider-Noir, Nicolas Cage's mysterious character was previously teased in set photos, and the latest images provide a closer look at him in the iconic Spider-Man Noir costume, News.Az reports. TMZ has shared the first set photos and video of Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir in action in the upcoming Spider-Noir series. The show will feature Cage in a traditional Spider-Man Noir suit. The character sports all of his trademark items, like the fedora, trench coat, and goggles Cage's Spider-Man Noir wore in both of the animated Spider-Man movies in the Spider-Verse franchise. The set photos and videos show the hero on top of a car during a high-speed chase, with Spider-Man Noir seemingly using his webs on buildings to stop the car.

News.Az