Seven hostages reportedly handed over to Red Cross in Gaza - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven Israeli hostages have reportedly been transferred to the Red Cross in Gazas.

The development sparked loud cheers at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv after an announcement was made confirming the news, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

🟢#Israel announced the release of the first seven #hostages.



They were handed over to the Red Cross, which will transport them to Israeli territory. The next stage is expected at 10:00 AM. #Gaza



According to the Jerusalem Post, the released hostages include Matan Angrest, the… pic.twitter.com/6FyiX1CjhX — News.Az (@news_az) October 13, 2025

Those said to have been released include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, all of whom were among the captives freed in the first round of releases on October 13, 2025.

The Saudi-based Al-Hadath channel also reported that the Red Cross received the seven living hostages in Gaza City, following an earlier report by Qatar’s Al-Araby channel that said the transfers were being carried out by Hamas’s military wing.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) or government officials.

News.Az