Seven national universities among best in Eastern Europe

Seven Azerbaijani universities entered the ranking of the best universities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia for 2018-2019, according to the British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The rating includes Baku State University, Khazar University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, ADA University, Azerbaijan University of Languages and Baku Slavic University, according to Azernews.

The best position in the ranking among Azerbaijani universities was taken by Baku State University - the 142nd place for 2019. The rest are located in the second hundred of the rating.

Rating of the best universities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia was headed by two Russian universities, the Lomonosov Moscow State University, and the Novosibirsk State University.

Currently, 42 universities operate in Azerbaijan.

Specialist training in higher education institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan has three steps:

At the bachelor's degree, a wide range of highly-qualified specialists is being trained. Graduates from the bachelor's degree in higher education are given a "bachelor's" degree of higher professional education. Graduates of the bachelor's degree in the field of labor activity cover all other areas except scientific-pedagogical activity in education institutions and scientific research.

At the master’s degree stage, a specialist with a higher education is prepared, who has the right to engage in scientific and pedagogical activity. Studying in the magistracy ends with the defense of the master's thesis and graduates who successfully defend their work are awarded a degree.

Doctoral level provides training of scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel. Doctoral education is the highest level of higher education.

Doctorate in the Republic of Azerbaijan is two-fold and the following academic degrees are defined as Doctor of Philosophy with the indication of science fields and Doctor of Sciences with the indication of science fields.

There are two branches of two Russian universities, Moscow State University named after M. V. Lomonosov and First Moscow State Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov, in Azerbaijan. It should be noted that Lomonosov Moscow State University took the first place in the ranking.

