Seven people injured in Bronx apartment fire - VIDEO

A 5-alarm fire is ravaging an apartment building in the Allerton section of the Bronx, New York City, with heavy winds fueling the flames.

The fire broke out in the upper floors of the building on Wallace Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on Friday, News.Az reports, citing US media. Flames, fueled by heavy winds, burned through the roof. Hours later, firefighters continued to try to bring the fire under control.One resident said they smelled smoke and then firefighters told everyone they needed to evacuate."Everyone just grabbed what they could and we left the building," said Jenny, a resident. "I would have expected a lot more smoke inside the building for the way it looked outside of the building."Two residents and five firefighters suffered smoke inhalation in the fire.More than 100 people are believed to be displaced.The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents, and a temporary shelter has been established at PS 76. An MTA bus is also providing temporary shelter at the scene.The Sanitation Department is clearing ice from the firefight that froze in the street. The Buildings Department will evaluate the stability of the apartment building.

