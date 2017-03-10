Seven PKK terrorists killed in SE Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces on Friday killed seven PKK terrorists during ongoing operations against the PKK terrorist group in southeastern Turkey’s Sirnak province

A statement issued from the Sirnak governor's office said the terrorists were killed during an air-backed operation against the PKK in Sirnak’s Uludere region.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. It has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

