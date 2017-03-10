Seven PKK terrorists killed in SE Turkey
10 Mar 2017
Turkish security forces on Friday killed seven PKK terrorists during ongoing operations against the PKK terrorist group in southeastern Turkey’s Sirnak province
A statement issued from the Sirnak governor's office said the terrorists were killed during an air-backed operation against the PKK in Sirnak’s Uludere region.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. It has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.
