Seven police officers injured in Mykolaiv explosion- VIDEO

Ukrainian authorities are treating a blast that injured seven police officers in Mykolaiv as an act of terrorism, citing a pattern that followed a fatal attack on law enforcement in Lviv a day earlier.

According to Ukraine’s National Police, officers from the Patrol Police Department were at a defunct gas station in Mykolaiv for a shift change when explosions occurred at about 6:10 p.m. local time on Feb. 23. Seven officers were wounded, two of them critically, News.Az reports, citing, police chief Ivan Vyhivskyi.

Hours later, a separate explosion struck a police administrative building in Dnipro, causing significant property damage but no injuries. Vyhivskyi said the incidents were not isolated, pointing to what he described as a deliberate campaign targeting Ukrainian law enforcement.

Ukraine’s Security Service of Ukraine has opened a terrorism investigation into the Mykolaiv blast, while explosives experts were dispatched to the scene, Interior Minister Ivan Klymenko said. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all circumstances are being examined.

The move follows a deadly attack in Lviv on Feb. 22, when two explosions in the city’s historic Old Town killed one police officer and injured 25 others after officers responded to a reported store intrusion. Zelenskyy said the incident was a terrorist attack planned by Russia.

Authorities say the sequence of attacks represents an attempt to undermine public order and destabilize the country, as investigations continue across multiple regions.

