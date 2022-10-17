Several dead after drone and missile attacks across Ukraine

The number of people killed after Russian strikes in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, has now reached four, the city's mayor said Monday, News.az reports citing Kyivpost.

“We’ve got already 4 people dead under the ruins of the building in the Shevchenkivsky district which was hit by the Russian terrorist drone,” Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

“The rescuers found another body of a man there. The rescue operation is ongoing. There could be some other people under the rubble.”

Three people have been taken to the hospital, he said, two of whom are emergency responders.

