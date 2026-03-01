Yandex metrika counter

Several injured after Iranian missile strike on Israel's Beit Shemesh - VIDEO

Source: @clashreport/X

Several people were injured after Iranian missiles struck Beit Shemesh, near Israel's Jerusalem, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Emergency services responded to the scene, where several people were said to have sustained injuries following the impact.

In the latest barrage, Iran launched 37 missiles toward Israel.


By Nijat Babayev

