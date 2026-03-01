Several injured after Iranian missile strike on Israel's Beit Shemesh - VIDEO

Several people were injured after Iranian missiles struck Beit Shemesh, near Israel's Jerusalem, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Emergency services responded to the scene, where several people were said to have sustained injuries following the impact.

Magen David Adom says its medics are treating several injuries following an Iranian ballistic missile impact in Beit Shemesh.



Among the injuries is a girl in serious condition, MDA says. https://t.co/nCbhWohNYB pic.twitter.com/2NjiS5QR1k — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 1, 2026

In the latest barrage, Iran launched 37 missiles toward Israel.

News.Az