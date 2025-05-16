Severe storms sweep through US state of Michigan, bringing tornado threats

Severe storms sweep through US state of Michigan, bringing tornado threats

Fast-moving storms brought tornado risks, damaging winds, and rain to western Michigan, United States, on Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch that will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Friday for most of the region following severe storms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Several counties in west Michigan were under a Tornado Warning throughout the evening, but those warnings have since expired.

A severe thunderstorm threat was also in effect for the region. Many neighborhoods experienced damaging winds, which brought down trees and power lines causing power outages.

Intense thunderstorms moved through the region Thursday night, hitting the Kalamazoo area late. Some of the biggest threats were damaging straight line winds, according to the NWS. Wind gusts were between 60-80 mph at some points in the evening. Another chance of storms exists Friday night, though concerns over severe weather should stay south of the Michigan/Indiana line.

News.Az