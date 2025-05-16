Severe storms sweep through US state of Michigan, bringing tornado threats
Photo: WWMT
Fast-moving storms brought tornado risks, damaging winds, and rain to western Michigan, United States, on Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch that will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Friday for most of the region following severe storms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Several counties in west Michigan were under a Tornado Warning throughout the evening, but those warnings have since expired.
A severe thunderstorm threat was also in effect for the region. Many neighborhoods experienced damaging winds, which brought down trees and power lines causing power outages.