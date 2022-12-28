Severely ill people brought to Armenia from Khankendi along Azerbaijan's Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three more vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross passed unhindered along the Lachin road, News.az reports.

In one of the vehicles, there were three severely ill people of Armenian origin who were transported to Armenia.

Earlier, the Armenian media spread fake news that the Azerbaijanis allegedly blocked the Lachin-Khankandi road and didn’t let the supply vehicles through.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

News.Az