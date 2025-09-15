Severn Bridge closed as yellow weather warning triggers travel disruptions in Wales

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Severn Bridge has been closed, and travelers across Wales are facing disruptions as a yellow weather warning remains in effect.

Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power, the Met Office says, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Flood alerts are in place across the country, including in Conwy, Dyfi, the River Ewenny and Vale of Glamorgan west, and the Rivers Nant-Y-Fendrod and Nant Barn.

A roundabout in Swansea was closed due to flooding on Sunday, with videos appearing to show cars submerged in water.

The road remains closed on Monday morning, with Swansea Council saying: "Our teams were out all day yesterday and overnight and are continuing to work closely with Dwr Cymru Welsh Water to deal with the significant flooding as quickly as possible.

"Early investigations suggest a nearby culvert was unable to deal with the sustained volume of water during the severe downpours, and we are supporting Dwr Cymru Welsh Water to determine the cause."

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions due to strong winds between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust). There is a diversion in place via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The A477 Cleddau Bridge, Pembrokeshire, is also closed to high sided vehicles due to strong winds between Pembroke Dock and Neyland.

There are also some disruptions to rail services across Wales, with National Rail saying that "poor weather may affect your journey in England and Wales today."

Buses will replace trains between Swansea and Llanwrtyd until the end of the day, and disruption is expected between Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, and Fishguard Harbour until 10am.

The weather warning has been in place since 8pm on Sunday evening and remains until 6pm on Monday evening.

