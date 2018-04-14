Sevinj Osmangizi pawn of political games

+ ↺ − 16 px

By trying unsuccesfully to imitate Christian Amanpour of CNN Sevinc Osmangizi continues to make everything for the sake of fake news.

It is more than obvious that upon instructions from State Department and its affiliated institutions Sevinj Osmangizi trying to be more Catholic than Roman Pope in her futile attempts to undermine the presidential elections took place in Azerbaijan on April 11th. In her social media account she recently wrote that it is comedy that Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited OSCE/ODHIR observers to MFA to deliver a protest. Sevinj Osmangizi's bosses from State Department put her in a ridiculous situation by misinforming or betraying her. In her actions as a pawn in this game of Americans hiding behind OSCE/ODHIR she demonstrated complete illiteracy by saying that MFA called OSCE Observers to MFA. According to the mandate and rules of engagement after the elections in any country OSCE observer team asks for an audience at respective MFA and presents officially the outcome of their conclusions. Under these circumstances OSCE/ODHIR came to MFA based on their requested randevous. According to information in the meeting firm protest of Azerbaijani side was delivered. It was also obvious that there was no unity among OSCE team about their preliminary report and even some understood that they were misused in this game under the umbrella of OSCE/ODHIR for dirty political games orchestrated from other part of Atlantic Ocean.

In this comedy the ones like Sevinj Osmangizi are only fulfilling the functions of little pawns. We recommend her to enlighten herself by reading before playing a role of pawn in dirty game of others against your own country.

News.Az

