Sexual harassment campaign dominates 75th Golden Globes

Stars don black gowns at red carpet in protest against rampant sexual harassment in film industry and other sectors.

The Time's Up campaign, formed weeks ago against systematic sexual harassment both in and outside of the entertainment industry, dominated the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, Anadolu Agency reports.

Celebrities, including Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone wore black in protest against sexual abuse in the workplace during the event, which is the first major ceremony in the Hollywood annual awards season.

Hosting the event, American comedian Seth Meyers also addressed sexual harassment, targeting Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen.

"Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with," Meyers said.

"Don’t worry because he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam."

Harassment allegations against film producer Weinstein, actor Spacey and many other famous figures have been in the media spotlight for several months.

The Time's Up campaign has already raised over $15 million in donations so far, which will be used to "help survivors of sexual assault and harassment across all industries challenge those responsible for the harm against them and give voice to their experiences", according to an open letter published by the campaign.

Big winner of night

Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was chosen as the best film in the Golden Globes’ 2018 drama film category.

The movie took home four awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

In the TV categories, HBO’s Big Little Lies also won four awards: Best Television Limited Series, Best Actress in a Limited Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, and Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

In the Fade, by Turkish-German director Fatih Akin, was awarded the Best Foreign Language Film. The movie tells the tale of a woman’s revenge for her family following a bomb blast in Hamburg.

The Golden Globes are considered second only to the Academy awards in importance for film and is closely observed as a predictor of the Oscars. The ceremony is frequently among television’s most-watched events.

Here is the full list of the winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director - Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama - Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama - Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture - Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Screenplay - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Language Film - In the Fade

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie - Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best Television Series, Comedy - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy - Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Best Limited Series or Television Movie - Big Little Lies

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy - Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Lady Bird

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie - Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture - Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy - Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama - Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama - Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best Television Series, Drama - The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series - Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Best Original Score - Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song - “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy - James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series - Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Feature - Coco.

News.Az