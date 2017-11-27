Shahriyar Mammadyarov to compete at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will compete at the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament to be held in Berlin, Germany from March 10-28, AzerTag reports.

Eight of the world's top grandmasters will come to Berlin to play in the tournament that will be contested as a double round-robin over 14 games, AzerTag reports. The winner will play a match for the title against reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen in November of 2018.

The prize fund of the tournament will be €420,000.

