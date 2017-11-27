Shahriyar Mammadyarov to compete at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will compete at the 2018 FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament to be held in Berlin, Germany from March 10-28, AzerTag reports.
Eight of the world's top grandmasters will come to Berlin to play in the tournament that will be contested as a double round-robin over 14 games, AzerTag reports. The winner will play a match for the title against reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen in November of 2018.
The prize fund of the tournament will be €420,000.
News.Az