Shaitdin Aliyev and Nizami Nadirov awarded Order "For Service to the Motherland"

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Shaitdin Sardar Aliyev the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the second degree, APA r

According to the order, Aliyev was awarded for his fruitful activity in socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

Upon the other order of the head of state, Nizami Huseyn Nadirov has been awarded the Order "For Service to the Motherland" of the second degree for his fruitful activity in socio-political life of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

