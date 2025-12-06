Sharaa: Israeli demilitarized zone demands put Syria at risk

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Saturday that Israel's push for a demilitarized zone in southern Syria has placed the country in a dangerous position, as Israeli forces continue military operations in the region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Syria has insisted on respecting a 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel "that has held for over 50 years – in one way or another it is a successful agreement", Sharaa told the Doha Forum, adding that tampering with the deal "and seeking other agreements such as a demilitarised zone ... could lead us to a dangerous place".