Syrian president, Lebanese PM meet in Doha to strengthen cooperation

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Doha to discuss enhancing cooperation and advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place at the start of both leaders’ participation in the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum, which kicked off earlier in the day, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Sharaa attended the opening of the forum, being held under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported without providing further details.

The two-day event brings together global leaders, including Sharaa, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

Anadolu is the event's global communications partner.

The most recent edition of the forum, held in December 2024 under the theme “The Innovation Imperative,” welcomed more than 5,000 attendees, including over 350 speakers.

News.Az