Share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan will exceed 30% by 2028, Deputy Minister says

Share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan will exceed 30% by 2028, Deputy Minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the last two years, Azerbaijan has adopted four significant laws in the fields of energy, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. Currently, work is underway on three new draft laws concerning heating, gas supply, and the regulatory body, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said during the panel discussion titled “Azerbaijan: A Gateway for Green Growth and Connectivity” at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) annual meeting in London, News.Az reports.

He particularly emphasized the importance of the law on heating supply: “The focus is on developing centralized heating systems and introducing modern technologies such as heat pumps that provide high efficiency.”

Soltanov stated that the upcoming law “On the Regulator” will play a crucial role in forming real market tariffs in the country, contributing to transparent and sustainable governance in the energy sector.

The Deputy Minister also noted that by 2028, the share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan will exceed 30%, highlighting the special role of the EBRD’s support in this field.

It was mentioned that in Azerbaijan, individual and active consumers can now install solar panels up to 150 kilowatts and engage in energy trading. Work is ongoing to expand this model.

Soltanov underlined that energy efficiency is emerging as a new and strategically important direction in Azerbaijan. Nearly 12 regulatory documents are being developed regarding the certification of buildings and household appliances.

“The Energy Efficiency Fund has already been established, and its financial sustainability is ensured through taxes generated from fossil fuels. The energy inefficiency of Soviet-era buildings has created significant potential in this area. This sector remains largely untapped and offers great opportunities,” he added.

Finally, it was noted that in the coming months, the Ministry of Energy will present more initiatives related to energy efficiency.

News.Az