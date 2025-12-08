Shark feeding frenzy spotted near shore at Australian beach - PHOTO

Dozens of sharks have been spotted feeding off Tallow Beach in Byron Bay. (Image: Sonia Friedrich)

Stunning images have captured dozens of sharks feeding in the shallows off Tallow Beach, a popular spot in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

The feeding frenzy, which occurred yesterday, involved a large school of fish and was documented through drone footage and photography.

Photographer Sonia Friedrich described the scene as an "amazing sight," adding, "I have lived here for 24 years and not seen anything like this."

There have been no reported injuries, as swimmers wisely stayed clear of the area.

