Sheikhulislam Pashazade set for Vatican visit

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, will leave for the Vatican on February 8, at the invitation of the Head of the Holy See and Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will be in an audience with the Pope on February 9, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the visit, heads of religious confessions operating in Azerbaijan are expected to hold meetings with the Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and other officials.


By Ulviyya Salmanli

