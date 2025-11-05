Shein store opening in Paris sparks protests, heavy police presence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shein’s first permanent store opening in Paris drew fierce backlash on Wednesday, as protesters gathered outside the historic BHV Marais department store chanting and holding signs reading “Shame on Shein.” Riot police stood guard while dozens of eager shoppers queued for the 1 p.m. opening, illustrating the deep divide surrounding the Chinese fast-fashion giant’s arrival in the French capital.

The launch has ignited political and public outrage. Lawmakers across party lines, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and French retailers have all criticized Shein’s low-cost, high-volume model, arguing it harms the domestic textile industry and undermines local shops. The brand has already been fined €190 million by French regulators and faces even stricter controls under proposed fast-fashion legislation that could ban its advertising and impose fees on each item sold, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a bid to soften its image, Shein offered a promotional deal for opening day: shoppers would receive matching vouchers to spend at other retailers within BHV. The company was invited into the department store by owner Société des Grands Magasins (SGM), which hopes the partnership will help revive foot traffic and attract younger customers amid declining in-person retail.

SGM Chairman Frederic Merlin defended the move, arguing that struggling brick-and-mortar shops need innovation more than criticism. He noted that five other SGM-operated regional stores will also host Shein corners, following the end of a franchise deal with Galeries Lafayette — which itself condemned the partnership.

France has been particularly aggressive in scrutinizing Shein. Lawmaker Anne-Cécile Violland, who spearheaded the country’s fast-fashion bill, called the store opening in a landmark building “an unacceptable provocation.” The backlash intensified further after child-like sex dolls were discovered on Shein’s platform, prompting Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to threaten a nationwide ban if such products appear again. Authorities have since opened an investigation into Shein and other platforms over alleged dissemination of illegal content.

Despite controversy, Shein’s popularity in France is undeniable — its transparency report shows an average of 27.3 million monthly French users between February and July. For some shoppers, economic pressure outweighs ethical concerns. Outside the store, IT worker Yuting Yu said she came simply to browse, adding: “Right now, with the economy going down, people don't have the money to buy good things.”

As police held back demonstrators and bargain hunters rushed inside, Shein’s Paris debut underscored the tensions shaping today’s fashion industry — where affordability, ethics, and public sentiment collide in a battle for consumer loyalty and political legitimacy.

News.Az