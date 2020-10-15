Bryza: Shelling of cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar – another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The shelling of a cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district by the Armenian armed forces is yet another provocation by Yerevan, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s shelling of a cemetery in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district during a funeral procession on Thursday, which left 3 people dead and 3 others injured.

“I express my sympathy to those who came under fire while burying their loved ones. I’m deeply saddened by the news about Armenia’s shelling of a cemetery,” the former diplomat said.

Bryza said Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan is facing a defeat in the political arena.

“Having suffered a defeat in the political arena, Pashinyan had to return to the Madrid principles. Now he is in a difficult situation and is provoking Azerbaijan to violate these agreed principles,” he added.

News.Az