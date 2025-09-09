+ ↺ − 16 px

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to dominate headlines in the meme coin sector, but recent whale activity suggests investors are diversifying. While Shiba Inu (SHIB) still commands massive community loyalty, the new Based Eggman ($GGs) presale is capturing attention as a top crypto presale of 2025. Analysts say this shift highlights how smart money is preparing for the next cycle.

Why Based Eggman ($GGs) Is Gaining Whale Interest

In contrast, Based Eggman ($GGs) is emerging as a cultural and utility-driven meme coin. Built on Base Layer-2, $GGs powers gaming rewards, live streaming monetization, and DeFi integration through ScrambleSwap. At a presale price of $0.006389, early investors see massive upside potential. With only 389 million tokens in circulation, scarcity supports long-term growth. Analysts rank Based Eggman ($GGs) as a top crypto presale for its combination of meme branding and real adoption.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Moves Signal Mixed Sentiment

Recent on-chain data shows large wallets moving billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, raising questions about long-term conviction. With Shiba Inu (SHIB) trading near $0.00001238 and its market cap at $7.3 billion, analysts point to consolidation rather than breakout. Daily trading volume spiked 9% to $166.15 million, but retail interest appears lower compared to its 2021 highs. For whales, these moves suggest hedging strategies rather than pure exits.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) News: Adoption vs. Speculation

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the most recognizable meme coins, yet critics argue adoption is lagging behind community hype. While new products like Shibarium aimed to boost ecosystem activity, transaction counts remain modest. Analysts warn that without stronger adoption drivers, Shiba Inu (SHIB) may face difficulty sustaining rallies. Still, whale accumulation keeps the token relevant for long-term holders.

Top Analyst Calls $GGs the Stronger Play

One leading analyst explained that while Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales are not abandoning their positions, many are diversifying into Based Eggman ($GGs). The presale allows for entry at early-stage pricing, something SHIB can no longer offer. This creates a dual strategy: keep SHIB for stability, but ride $GGs for explosive growth.

Conclusion: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Meets Its Next Challenger

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to be a force in the meme coin space, but Based Eggman ($GGs) is positioning itself as the next breakout. For investors asking which is the top crypto presale to watch in 2025, analysts point to Based Eggman ($GGs) as the answer.

